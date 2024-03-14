Vietnam Airlines To Launch Flights From Munich

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Hanoi

:

Vietnam Airlines will take off from Munich Airport for the first time at the end of the summer flight schedule from October 2, 2024.



In so doing, the airline is expanding its Asian flight program from Munich and will fly passengers twice a week to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The airline will use a Boeing B787-9 for these new flights. The aircraft will have a convenient three-class seating layout, consisting of Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class.

Flights to the capital city Hanoi will take place on Mondays and Saturdays. There will be flights to Ho Chi Minh City, also known as Saigon, on Tuesdays. Starting in December 2024, the frequency will be increased to two flights per week: on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This makes Munich Airport the fourth European destination in the Vietnam Airlines route network, alongside Frankfurt, London-Heathrow, and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

“The new routes will expand our range of Asian connections and reinforce Munich Airport's position as one of the leading aviation hubs in Europe. We are confident that these new direct flights will be very well received by our passengers and help to further enhance economic relations and cultural exchange between Bavaria and Vietnam,” said Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport.

Vietnam has become one of the most popular vacation destinations in Southeast Asia and is now one of the most visited countries in the Asia-Pacific region.



The inclusion of the two routes also highlights the importance of German-Vietnamese economic relations and the relevance of Vietnam as one of the most important travel destinations in Southeast Asia for the German and Bavarian markets.



There are numerous research and educational partnerships between Bavarian and Vietnamese universities as well as significant investments by Bavarian companies in Vietnam.

