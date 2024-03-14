Israel Violates International Laws, Targeting Journalists

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Recent findings from the United Nations show that last year, the Israeli army used a tank to shoot at a group of journalists who were easy to recognize, thereby violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) research indicates that on October 13th last year, Israeli forces targeted a group of easily identifiable journalists with 120mm shells at the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Reuters reported that this shooting at the group of journalists by the Israeli army occurred without any prior threats or conflicts recorded, and the journalists were easily recognizable.

Reuters also emphasized, citing the UN investigation, that no exchange of fire had been recorded at the Israel-Lebanon border 40 minutes before the attack on the group of journalists.

However, an Israeli army spokesperson stated that on October 13th last year (the day the journalists were targeted), Hezbollah Lebanon attacked Israeli forces near the Hanita area, and Israel responded with artillery and tank attacks.

The UN report, referring to Security Council Resolution 1701, states:“Shooting towards civilians, in this instance, journalists who are identifiable, violates United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and international laws.”

According to The Guardian, this UN investigation team was deployed as UN peacekeeping forces under Resolution 1701, which was passed in 2006 to end the war between Israel and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon, to monitor the ceasefire along the 120-kilometre blue line or borderline between Israel and Lebanon.

UN forces record ceasefire violations and investigate the most disastrous cases as part of their mission.

It is noteworthy that, according to statistics provided by the Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza, Israel's attacks have killed 130 journalists in the Gaza Strip over 133 days.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram