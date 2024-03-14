India's Tejas Jet Crashes For First Time, Pilot Ejected Safely

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A made-in-India fighter jet, the Tejas, crashed in Rajasthan, marking its first incident since joining the Indian Air Force nearly 8 years ago. The pilot was unharmed, ejecting safely.

India is aiming to boost its local defense production to reduce its heavy reliance on importing military equipment. The Tejas, which means“flame” in Sanskrit, was added to the air force in 2016 to update India's old military fleet, Reuters reported.

This crash is a setback to the Tejas' previously unblemished safety record, which had been clear since its initial test flight over 20 years ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ambitious plans to increase defense exports significantly by 2025, with efforts including the Tejas jet's promotion abroad.

The Indian government has committed $6 billion for 83 more Tejas jets, despite the aircraft facing various technical challenges and even being rejected by the Indian Navy for being too heavy.

