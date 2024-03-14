               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China Has A Plan, And It's Working


3/14/2024 1:10:33 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times)

Beijing focuses on high-tech industry

David P. Goldman and Uwe Parpart analyze China's“two sessions” meetings, which were focused on industrial transformation rather than macroeconomic interventions, emphasizing technological advancement and self-sufficiency. China's exports to the Global South have surged, reflecting a shift in global supply chains towards Sinocentric dynamics.

Gold, TIPS and Black Swans

