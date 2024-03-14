Scientists Reveal Secrets Of Star Hills Of Earth

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Scientists have revealed the secrets of the star hills of the Earth, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Scientists have revealed the truth about one of the most mysterious desert formations in the world. The Star Hills, so named because of their multi-armed shape, are considered the highest hills on Earth. However, there is little information about them. Star Hills are rarely found in the world's geological records, and scientists have been puzzling over this for decades.

After all, these huge sand pyramids can be seen in countless modern deserts of Africa, China, North America and Arabia. The tallest of them is located in the Chinese Badain Jaran Desert, which is about 300 meters (984 ft) high. They also exist in other parts of the Solar System, namely on Mars and Saturn's moon Titan.

The problem, according to Charles Bristow, Emeritus professor of sedimentology at University College London, is that researchers can't figure out exactly what to look for in this. Studying the structures is especially difficult because they are usually located in remote locations, and trying to analyze sand that has shifted hundreds of feet is not easy, he told Live Science. Nevertheless, Charles Bristow, Jeff Dallaire from Aberystwyth University and their colleagues have successfully completed the first comprehensive study of the internal structure of stardust.

As an object, they took the starry sand, known as Lala Lalliya, which means "the highest holy point", located in southeastern Morocco. Using a mineral dating method that shows when the grains of sand deep in the hill were last exposed to sunlight, the team estimated that it was about 13,000 years ago.

Thus, scientists have determined the age of Lala Lallian and the speed of sand movement.