(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Scientists have revealed the secrets of the star hills of the
Earth, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
Scientists have revealed the truth about one of the most
mysterious desert formations in the world. The Star Hills, so named
because of their multi-armed shape, are considered the highest
hills on Earth. However, there is little information about them.
Star Hills are rarely found in the world's geological records, and
scientists have been puzzling over this for decades.
After all, these huge sand pyramids can be seen in countless
modern deserts of Africa, China, North America and Arabia. The
tallest of them is located in the Chinese Badain Jaran Desert,
which is about 300 meters (984 ft) high. They also exist in other
parts of the Solar System, namely on Mars and Saturn's moon
Titan.
The problem, according to Charles Bristow, Emeritus professor of
sedimentology at University College London, is that researchers
can't figure out exactly what to look for in this. Studying the
structures is especially difficult because they are usually located
in remote locations, and trying to analyze sand that has shifted
hundreds of feet is not easy, he told Live Science. Nevertheless,
Charles Bristow, Jeff Dallaire from Aberystwyth University and
their colleagues have successfully completed the first
comprehensive study of the internal structure of stardust.
As an object, they took the starry sand, known as Lala Lalliya,
which means "the highest holy point", located in southeastern
Morocco. Using a mineral dating method that shows when the grains
of sand deep in the hill were last exposed to sunlight, the team
estimated that it was about 13,000 years ago.
Thus, scientists have determined the age of Lala Lallian and the
speed of sand movement.
MENAFN14032024000195011045ID1107975313
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.