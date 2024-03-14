Climate Expert: Azerbaijan As Host Of COP29 Has Huge Target For 2050

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Training on "Sustainable Development and Climate Change from the
Media Perspective" as part of the series of trainings for
journalists who will take an active part in the coverage of COP29
was held on March 13, 2024, organized jointly by the Media
Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the
Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University. The
training aimed to equip English-speaking journalists with the
necessary skills to effectively cover the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29) of the United Nations.
Nick Medic, one of the international trainers, tried to explain
the essence and goals of COP29 to the journalists during the
training. Medic is a communication expert specialising in renewable
energy, climate change issues and sustainability. He is a qualified
journalist and has published articles in The Guardian, The
Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph and other magazines in the UK
and abroad. The foreign expert also shared his insight and
perspective with Azernews on the upcoming COP29
event to be held in Baku.
“The purpose of the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is to
convene nations from around the world to discuss and negotiate
actions aimed at addressing climate change, fostering international
cooperation, and advancing efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas
emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.”
Touching on the significance of the Paris Agreement (COP 21) the
expert noted that, this agreement sets long-term goals to guide all
nations to:“Substantially reduce global greenhouse gas emissions
to hold global temperature increase to well below 2°C above
pre-industrial levels. Aspiration to limit it to 1.5°C, recognizing
that this would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of
climate change;
Periodically assess the collective progress towards achieving
the purpose of this agreement and its long-term goals;
Provide financing to developing countries to mitigate climate
change, strengthen resilience and enhance abilities to adapt to
climate impacts.”
He mentioned that despite all these problems remain.
Then such a question arises. Will Azerbaijan be able to achieve
these goals during 2030-2050 in light of the remaining
problems?
Speaking to Azernews, Nick Medic also said that Azerbaijan has a
target of 40 percent reduction of greenhouse gases by 2050.
"I think what we have seen so far is very encouraging. There is
the big master solar plant, an energy-from-waste facility, and a
lot of talk about offshore wind in the Caspian. I believe the
potential of the Caspian for wind energy is 155 gigawatts, and
there is also considerable discussion about solar energy in the
interior," he added.
“So, when you consider all these factors together, what becomes
evident is the significant policy effort and enabling actions being
put into place. I find this encouraging and believe it will greatly
contribute to the coverage around COP 29. There will undoubtedly be
a lot of attention on that, and the indications suggest that these
targets can be achieved," the expert concluded.
