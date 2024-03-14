Yermak Discusses Ukrainian Peace Formula With Chinese Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak discussed with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong joint work on the Peace Formula.

The Presidential Office reported this, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the interlocutors summarized the results of the visit to Ukraine of the Chinese delegation led by Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasia, which took place last week.

In the course of the dialogue, Yermak and Xianrong outlined areas for further cooperation, in particular on the issues contained in the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The head of the OP informed about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the level of state leaders.

Ukraine'sbriefs Chinese delegation led by special envoy Li Hui

Yermak thanked the Chinese side for its interest in achieving a just peace for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Yermak held a briefing for a Chinese delegation led by Li Hui, the government's special representative for Eurasia.

The Chinese delegation was briefed on the situation on the battlefield, the functioning of the "grain corridor," the return of prisoners of war, the protection of the rights of civilian hostages, and the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.