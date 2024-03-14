As Result Of Shahed Attacks, Four Cities In Sumy Region Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In four towns of the Sumy region, Shahed drones hit civilian infrastructure.

This is stated in the message of the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Today, on March 14, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of four cities of the Sumy region with Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles: Sumy, Shostka, Trostyanets, and Bilopillya. They also launched missile strikes on Shostka and Trostyanets," the statement said.

Russians shell border community inregion, one killed

Emergency services are working at the hit sites. The consequences of the strikes are being clarified.

As reported, a 54-year-old man was killed and two women were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops of the Velyka Pysarivska community in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region.