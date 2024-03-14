Gradual Temperature Changes Expected In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra) – A slight decrease in temperatures is anticipated on Thursday, bringing pleasant weather conditions to most areas of Jordan. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warm temperatures, while low-level clouds are expected to appear in the northern and central parts of the kingdom.Moderate northwesterly winds will accompany the weather, occasionally intensifying in desert areas.According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight further dip in temperatures is expected tomorrow, Friday. The weather will become relatively cool in most regions, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba maintaining their warmth.Low-level clouds are anticipated, particularly in the northern and central parts of the country. The winds will be moderate northwesterly, occasionally strengthening.Moving into Saturday, mercury levels will slightly uptick, resulting in pleasant weather conditions across the majority of Jordan. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions will continue to enjoy warm temperatures.Visible clouds at medium and high altitudes can be expected, while the winds will be moderate and northwesterly.Furthermore, on Sunday, temperatures will experience another increase, creating a mildly warm weather pattern across most parts of the kingdom, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions maintaining their warmth.Medium and high-level clouds will appear in the sky, and the winds will be moderate, shifting from northwesterly to northeasterly at intervals, particularly in desert areas.Today's peak temperatures will be between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 6C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 32C and lows of 14C.