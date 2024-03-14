Votrite\'S Paperless, Hackproof Electronic Voting System Designed To Make Election Results Finally Believable Left And Right

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, Fla. (Mar. 13, 2024) - Voterite Inc., dba VotRite, a trailblazer in electronic voting technology, is ready to eliminate election deniers with its revolutionary hackproof, paperless electronic voting machines.



\"VotRite\'s electronic voting systems (EVS), where safety and innovation is embedded in its technology, has already been used with remarkable success in several union elections across the country,\" said developer Jim Kapsis.



\"VotRite stands at the forefront of election technology, catering to a diverse range of clients from small towns to large cities, universities to community colleges, and various organizations and is dedicated to ensuring equal access to voting for all individuals, irrespective of race, age, gender ethnicity, or economic status,\" adds Kapsis.



\"This is a game changer as the world needs VotRite for secure, tamper-proof and easily accessible voting, providing results all can trust regardless of the political side they\'re on,\" said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group, the public relations firm now representing what it calls an election \"game changer.\"



VotRite\'s innovative solutions, including Direct-Recording Electronic (DRE) machines, heralds a new era in modernized voting experiences. The inclusion of the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) underscores VotRite\'s dedication to transparency and security, backed by patented technology that revolutionizes the voting process.



VotRite\'s customized hardware and software technology provides cost-effective, user-friendly, and environmentally conscious voting solutions. TransMedia also plans to raise media awareness of VotRite\'s sustainability aspects with its eco-friendly approach resulting in substantial paper savings compared to traditional methods.



\"VotRite\'s competitive advantage is having a secure touch-screen system designed to enhance security and convenience. It automates and enhances the voting process for organizations, universities, unions, condos and coops, corporations, municipalities,\" said Mazzone.



\"We\'ve developed a secure global mobile online voting system enabling mobility for voters who cast their ballots using smart phones, personal tablets or computers from anywhere in the world,\" said VotRite\'s president Angelica Kapsis, a U.S. Navy veteran now dedicated to raising and restoring faith in our nation\'s election process.

