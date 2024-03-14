Hezbollah Leader Says Hamas Will Survive Israel's Planned Raids In Rafah

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Mac 14 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah leader, Sayyed

Hassan Nasrallah,

yesterday said, Israel will not be able to eliminate Hamas, even if it enters Rafah, local TV channel al-Manar reported.

“You have failed to achieve any of the war's targets; even the Rafah operation will not offer you an image of victory. You will not be able to get rid of Hamas or the resistance,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, showing solidarity with Hamas, the Gaza-ruling Palestinian faction.

Nasrallah said that, Israel had failed to achieve its“biggest goal” – to eliminate Hamas at the beginning of the war. After nearly six months of war, Israelis are negotiating with Hamas through mediation.

He claimed that, Hamas is negotiating on behalf of all Palestinian factions, and it aims to reach a halt to the Israeli aggression against Gaza, and not only a ceasefire.– NNN-NNA