2022 Medical Loss Ratio And Rebates Results By Mark Farrah Associates

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MCMURRAY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the latest Healthcare Business Strategy report, Mark Farrah Associates, , summarized key findings from the 2022 MLR report released by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The Affordable Care Act's (ACA) MLR provision requires health insurers who fail to spend specified percentages of their health care premium income to pay rebates to their customers. The goal of this provision is to curb growth in health care premiums while ensuring that plans are adequately covering healthcare expenses. This brief focused on health plan performance as it relates to the 2022 Medical Loss Ratio, and the related rebates subsequently due to consumers.





Key highlights include:



In 2022, rebates to consumers have dropped slightly to $947 million, benefiting 5.8 million customers, equating to approximately $164 per beneficiary.

For 2022, Pennsylvania, again led the country with nearly $221 million in MLR rebates, a 26% increase from 2021.

2022 MLR rebates paid for the Individual segment were $332 million, which is .34% of the $97.7 billion collected in premiums.

MLR Rebates for the Small Group segment were $394 million, or 0.57% of the $69 billion segment. 2022 MLR rebates for the $242 billion Large Group segment were $221.7 million.

Subscribers to Mark Farrah Associates' and the have access to this dataset with the benefit of NAIC company codes mapped to HIOS codes used for government reporting by health plans. To read the full text of““, visit the MFA Briefs on Mark Farrah Associates' .

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

MFA is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Committed to simplifying analysis of health insurance business, our products include: , , , , and . Follow us on LinkedIn !

Contacts

Mark Farrah Associates



Ann Marie Wolfe, ...

The post 2022 Medical Loss Ratio and Rebates Results by Mark Farrah Associates appeared first on Caribbean News Global .