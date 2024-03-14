(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FluidOne, the market-leading provider of Connected Cloud Solutions, announced today that its cyber division Cyber Security Associates (CSA) has acquired SureCloud Cyber Services, a UK-based company with expertise in CREST and NCSC CHECK certified penetration testing and specialist cyber risk consulting. The acquisition will enable CSA to enhance its services and provide its customers with a more comprehensive range of cyber security solutions against the ever-growing cyber threat.









SureCloud Cyber Services Limited has 28 expert staff delivering CREST and NCSC check certified penetration testing and specialist cyber risk consulting for 160 customers, including enterprise, public sector and international businesses. The services were born in the cloud in 2006 when the founders pioneered the successful penetration-testing-as-a-service (PTaaS), being the first to operationalise testing output through cloud technology.

FluidOne invested in CSA in 2020 as a Centre of Excellence for cyber security following market demand for expertise to protect customers from the growing threat landscape. Surveying our customers their feedback was that IT MSP's shouldn't“mark their own homework” and this led us to operate CSA as a separate division dedicated to cyber security. Led by Dave Woodfine, the former commander of the MOD Cyber Defence Unit, CSA excels in Monitoring and Detection, with particular strength in managed services using Microsoft Sentinel and the wider Microsoft suite of security products. For expertise in penetration testing and incident response, the team have historically partnered with specialist suppliers. The SureCloud Cyber Services acquisition brings these skills in-house, with an expert team of 28 employees led by Commercial Director, Ben Jepson, who has been with the business for 4 years, following 16 years with NCC. Ben will join the board at CSA reporting to the MD Dave Woodfine. The SureCloud Cyber Services portfolio perfectly complements that offered by CSA and the acquisition will benefit both businesses clients.

FluidOne's Connected Cloud Solutions are designed to enable its customer's people to work from anywhere, connecting to their business applications simply and securely. As businesses progress their digital transformation, the continued demand to move applications to the cloud, combined with hybrid working, means the cyber security risks for businesses continue to increase. Over 60% of medium and large UK businesses reported a cyber breach in the past 12 months. This makes Cyber Security a vital part of the FluidOne strategy and solution set.

Following on from the December 2023 acquisition of CNC, the SureCloud Cyber Services acquisition takes the FluidOne group to £109m revenue and 500 employees, with over 50% now being IT and Cyber Security.

Commenting on the acquisition Russell Horton, FluidOne CEO and Chairman of CSA, said:

“During the acquisition process we have got to know Ben and the senior SureCloud team, combined with surveying their key customers. This has reinforced the quality and expertise of their staff, and a strong alignment in culture and drive to deliver great customer service. We will work together to deliver a world-class cyber Centre of Excellence that together with the other FluidOne pillars will strengthen our range of Connected Cloud Solutions.”

Ben Jepson, Commercial Director, SureCloud Cyber Services, added:

“I am extremely excited at the prospect of integrating with one of the best cyber providers in the UK – Cyber Security Associates (CSA), part of the FluidOne group. Prior to the acquisition process we have worked on a number of joint bids with CSA and it became immediately apparent that both businesses had a complementary service portfolio and were an excellent cultural fit. CSA's focus on technical excellence, its customers and dedication to developing its people echoes our own ambitions. Having a home in a fast-growing business dedicated to cyber will enable us to provide clear career paths for our current people and attract new talent – both of which will enable us to increase the value delivered to our joint customers. I'm looking forward to getting started on this new challenge and for the broader team and our clients to see the huge potential that I have experienced throughout the last couple of months.”

Dave Woodfine, Founder and MD Cyber Security Associates added:

“Both myself and James Griffiths as the co-founders of Cyber Security Associates are delighted to add the world-class cyber services that SureCloud Cyber Services brings to the growing portfolio of CSA capabilities. Having met Ben and his team at SureCloud we see a great opportunity to enhance the range of cyber services we can offer both existing and new clients through the provision of penetration testing, red teaming and specialist consultancy. The addition of CREST and CHECK certified testing alongside a team who understand the specialism of cyber in operational technology and the Payment Card Industry (PCI) will accelerate the growth of CSA this year and beyond. More importantly as one team we will be able to work together to close the cyber threat gap and enable all our clients to be more secure.”

Post-acquisition, FluidOne's CEO, Russell Horton, is to become Chairman of SureCloud Cyber Services, with FluidOne Directors Simon Ward, Chris Rogers and Roy Hastings also becoming board directors.

About SureCloud Cyber Services

SureCloud Cyber Services Limited has 28 expert staff delivering CREST and NCSC check certified penetration testing and specialist cyber risk consulting for 160 customers, including enterprise, public sector and international businesses. The services were born in the cloud in 2006 when the founders pioneered the successful penetration-testing-as-a-service (PTaaS), being the first to operationalise testing output through cloud technology.

About Cyber Security Associates Ltd

Providing Cyber Security Solutions designed to Protect your People.

Founded in 2013 by Managing Director Dave Woodfine and Technical Director James Griffiths, Cyber Security Associates Limited (CSA) provides cyber consultancy and cyber managed services which help to detect, protect and educate against the ever-changing cyber threat. We have built our team from a foundation of Government (ex-Military) and commercially experienced specialists all holding current and relevant cyber certifications. Today our core services are based around a 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) based in Gloucester while still providing trusted and professional cyber consultancy advice and guidance to both new and existing clients.

CSA continues to grow its capabilities and security certifications to ensure it remains a world-class Cyber Security Provider. CSA is a certified Microsoft partner and an Advanced Security Specialist Partner in Threat Protection and an IASME Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus Certification Body.

About FluidOne

Established in 2006, FluidOne is an award-winning provider of Connected Cloud Solutions with a £109m turnover and one of the consistently highest Net Promoter Scores (NPS) in the industry, securing 87 for January 2024. Underlying its services is FluidOne's national fibre network, Platform One, which is the most connected network in the UK. FluidOne has a strong company culture enjoyed by 500 staff and was ranked in the UK top 50 large companies to work for in the Best Companies awards 2023.

FluidOne supports the needs of 2,500 customers, including 200 channel resellers, with services covering connectivity, SD-WAN, cyber security, IT managed services, mobile, IoT, UCaaS and CCaaS. FluidOne consults with its customers to design solutions that complement their in-house IT structures; taking complex hybrid multi-site environments, to make them simple and secure, so end-users can access their business applications wherever they are.

Led by CEO Russell Horton, co-founder and CIO Chris Rogers, CFO Roy Hastings and CRO Simon Ward, the management team is backed by Livingbridge to support their ambitious long-term strategy.

Contacts

...

The post Securing the Future Together: FluidOne and its Cyber Security Associates Division (CSA) Acquire SureCloud Cyber Services to Bolster Their Expertise Aimed at Keeping Customers Safe. appeared first on Caribbean News Global .