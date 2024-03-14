Powering America’S Commercial Transportation Statement On U.S. Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Powering America's Commercial Transportation (PACT) welcomes the recently released Biden-Harris Administration's National Zero-Emission Corridor Strategy, a plan to electrify the nation's freight-hauling system to attain zero-emission goods movement by 2040.





“We're pleased to see the Administration prioritize an all-of-government, market-driven approach to deploying accessible and reliable ZEV infrastructure,” said Dawn Fenton, PACT Board Chair.“Scaling a national network of zero-emission freight corridors requires deep, cross-sector collaboration. That's why we formed PACT. Many of our members – which include medium- and heavy-duty (M/HD) vehicle manufacturers, charging infrastructure developers and electric utilities, who are investing heavily in the future of zero-emission commercial transportation – helped to inform this strategy. We look forward to continued engagement both with the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation and utilities and planners at the state and local level to accelerate the buildout of nationwide charging infrastructure for M/HD ZEVs.”

Developed by the Joint Office and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), in collaboration with the Department of Transportation and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the four-phased Strategy is designed to help align, unlock and unleash critical cross-sector investments and prioritize planning for medium- and heavy-duty (M/HD) zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure from now to 2040.

About Powering America's Commercial Transportation



Powering America's Commercial Transportation (PACT) is the unified voice for medium- and heavy-duty (M/HD) zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, bringing together all ZEV stakeholders, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial fleets, infrastructure developers, electric utilities, policymakers and regulators. PACT is committed to advancing America's zero-emission transportation goals by accelerating the deployment of nationwide infrastructure for M/HD ZEVs. For more information, visit . Follow PACT on LinkedIn and X .

Contacts

Media

Tori Bentkover



...

The post Powering America's Commercial Transportation Statement on U.S. Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy appeared first on Caribbean News Global .