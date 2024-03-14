MCS Expands National Property Preservation Platform With Acquisition Of Five Brothers Asset Management Solutions

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Market leaders join forces to create expanded network with extensive service offerings for preserving and maintaining communities nationwide

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MCS (or the“Company”), the national property services company founded in 1986, announced it has acquired property preservation company Five Brothers Asset Management Solutions (“Five Brothers”), bringing two of the country's leading property preservation and maintenance services companies together.





MCS's acquisition of Five Brothers creates a national property preservation and services market leader that combines complimentary business offerings to serve an extensive network of clients in the mortgage services and single-family rental sectors. Five Brothers will be integrated within MCS as the combined entity will offer superior property preservation, maintenance and renovation services throughout the country.

“MCS has provided the highest standard of property preservation and related services for nearly 40 years, and the addition of Five Brothers elevates our capabilities and expands our resources even further,” said Craig Torrance, Chief Executive Officer of MCS.“With a 50-plus year history of delivering property preservation services, Five Brothers brings its own extensive track record of delivering outstanding service, solutions and technology that compliments the MCS services platform. We're excited to bring together two strong company cultures centered around shared values and exceptional client servicing, along with a united commitment towards maintaining and beautifying neighborhoods across the country.”

Headquartered in Warren, MI, Five Brothers has offered a variety of regulatory-compliant default, rental and REO residential and commercial property preservation services for over five decades, including services for the reverse mortgage industry which will be a new market for MCS. The family-owned company has built a nationwide network of field professionals delivering services designed to maximize asset value and returns for owners, while leveraging technology to ensure compliant and efficient service delivery.

Nickalene Badalamenti-Kalas, President and CEO of Five Brothers, is very excited for Five Brothers to be joining forces with MCS to continue providing necessary and valuable nationwide field services, advanced technologies and unrivaled REVERSE/Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) expertise to its clients.“We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations with common goals and synergies that will continue delivering superior value to clients, while improving communities across the country,” she noted.“Five Brothers is proud to join forces with the talented group of professionals within the MCS organization as we are well aligned in our business philosophy and culture. Our clients, field service partners and internal teams will greatly benefit from our collective experience and shared resources to provide reliably superior service.”

MCS delivers its suite of property preservation and related services to clients through a hybrid service model featuring 25 self-performing markets, 30,000+ service partners and an industry-leading technology platform. The Five Brothers service provider network and technology solution, FiveOnline®, will be integrated with MCS, while Five Brothers' clients will benefit from MCS's local, boots-on-the-ground capabilities in strategic markets.

“We look forward to integrating the Five Brothers team of property preservation experts as we deliver the same outstanding customer experience their clients have enjoyed for decades,” added Chad Mosley, President, Mortgage Services at MCS.“The immediate focus of our combined teams is ensuring continuity for those clients by leveraging existing technology and providing ongoing operational support.”

About MCS



MCS is an award-winning leading property services provider working across Commercial Properties, Single-Family Rentals, and the Property Preservation industry. For over 35 years, MCS has been committed to responsive care, industry-leading service standards, leveraging technology, and end-to-end transparency to protect, preserve and serve communities across the country. Some of the largest and most respected mortgage servicers, real estate owners and operators, and corporations trust MCS to perform property inspections, preservation, maintenance, renovations, and other property-related services. Learn how MCS is Making Communities Shine at MCS360 .

Contacts

Great Ink Communications



212.741.2977



...

The post MCS Expands National Property Preservation Platform With Acquisition of Five Brothers Asset Management Solutions appeared first on Caribbean News Global .