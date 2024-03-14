Brazil And Argentina Forge New Path With Open Skies Agreement

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a move signaling a significant transformation in air travel and commerce, Brazil and Argentina have recently agreed to implement an open skies policy.



This agreement reflects a broader initiative to deregulate the economy, particularly within the aviation sector, under Argentina's current administration led by President Javier Milei.









Inspired by 1990s liberalization and Macri's tenure, this policy aims to reinvigorate the market, welcoming budget carriers.

















This eliminates the need for airlines to be domestically based, encouraging international participation in both domestic and international operations.









This change, however, has met with opposition from aviation unions.







The pact lifts the previous restriction of 170 weekly flights between Brazil and Argentina, offering airlines increased operational flexibility.









Expected to improve service availability and competitiveness on bilateral routes, potentially leading to better offerings and reduced fares.

















The agreement liberalizes cargo flight regulations, easing international transport without obligatory start or end within the airline's home country.

















Brazil extending similar privileges to cargo operations with other countries signals a regional trend towards embracing open skies policies.









This development marks a pivotal moment for the South American aviation industry, aiming to democratize air travel and foster a more competitive environment.









Policy effectiveness relies on execution and responses from the aviation community, governing bodies, and the public.









