Brazil’S Finance Brands Dominate In Value Growth

The biennial analysis evaluates 396 brands across sectors, involving interviews with 10,000 Brazilian consumers to assess brand value.









Itaú, leading the charge, is valued at around R$36 billion ($7.2 billion), accounting for 8.9% of the list's total value.



Its significant commodity reliance, high real interest rates, and strong foreign reserves set it up for potential gains against the US dollar.



Nubank and Bradesco also stand out with brand values of R$22.7 billion ($4.54 billion) and R$21.5 billion ($4.3 billion), respectively, underscoring the financial sector's strength.







Itaú's market valuation reaches about R$313 billion ($62.6 billion).

Public banks ascend















Banco do Brasil's brand value surged 55%, up seven spots; Caixa Econômica Federal rose 34%, up four spots. This growth signals an increased appreciation for public banks' value.





























Under Milton Maluhy Filho's leadership changes, reduced default risks, and outperforming competitors led to a significant profit boost in 2023.























Robust brand value reflects customer loyalty and influences investment decisions, providing a predictive outlook on the company's future success.









The ranking method prioritizes financial performance, favoring large banks due to their substantial asset operations compared to other sectors.



In short, this approach highlights the financial sector's superior resource generation capacity, putting it at the pinnacle of Brazil's brand value landscape.

