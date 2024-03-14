Brazil’S Human Development Rises Amid Global Strife

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's progress on the Human Development Index (HDI) from 0.754 to 0.760 signals improvement, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reports.



This uplift places Brazil in a high HDI tier, showing recovery from COVID-19's blows. However, this rebound is patchy, with global political divides playing a role.



The HDI measures well-being through income, education, and health on a scale from 0 to 1. Higher scores mean better living conditions.



Brazil had reached an HDI of 0.766 before facing a pandemic-induced dip.



The current rise, mainly due to longer life spans, is a positive sign, despite Brazil slipping from 87th to 89th in the global rankings during Jair Bolsonaro's last year as president.







Compared to its neighbors, Brazil leads over Colombia and Ecuador but not Uruguay and Argentina.



Latin America's average HDI is just above Brazil's, at 0.763. Globally, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland top the list, with the U.S., China, and India at 20th, 75th, and 134th.



The 2020 and 2021 reports show a stark divide: richer nations achieve new highs in human development, while poorer countries lag, highlighting the pandemic's uneven impact.



The UN stresses political strife, and democracy's fragility exacerbates disparities.



It also warns that climate change, which is speeding up, could shift disease patterns, noting Brazil's recent surge in dengue cases as a case in point.



This scenario underscores the intricate link between economic growth, political stability, and environmental safety.



The UN calls for united action to tackle these challenges, aiming for sustained improvement in living standards and well-being worldwide.

