Brazil’S Residential Property Sales Surge 32.6% In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil witnessed a remarkable 32.6% jump in residential property sales in 2023, driven by both high-end segments and the Minha Casa Minha Vida housing program.



This uptick, detailed by the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc) and Fipe, signals a vibrant market.



With expectations of falling interest rates, Abrainc forecasts further growth.



The drop to single-digit rates could draw more buyers, enhancing launches and sales, according to Abrainc's president, Luiz França.



The current Selic rate of 11.25% might dip to 9%, fueling optimism for 2024.







In 2023, Brazil sold a record 163,108 units, valued at R$47.9 billion ($9.58 billion). The Minha Casa Minha Vida program notably surged by 42.2%, reaching 117,434 units.



Meanwhile, the medium and high-end markets also grew, selling 42,997 units worth R$21.1 billion ($4.22 billion).



Despite a 9.2% dip in total value launched in this premium segment, signs of inventory adjustment emerge.



The launched volume also fell by 38% to 24,527 units in 2023, marking a strategic shift in market dynamics.



Overall, the launched units slightly decreased by 2% to 118,062, but the launched value increased by 10.1% to R$38 billion ($7.6 billion).



This balance highlights Brazil's adept market management amid economic uncertainties.



Minha Casa Minha Vida witnessed both a volume and value increase in launches, signaling robust demand.



Adjustments in economic indicators and Minha Casa Minha Vida improvements were pivotal for 2023's success.



The rental price hike by 17% further fueled the real estate market, with the FGTS budget for affordable housing in 2024 growing by 7% to R$105 billion ($21 billion).



A low cancellation rate of 11.8% in the medium and high-end segments reflects the positive impact of regulatory frameworks set in 2018, underscoring Brazil' real estate resilience and appeal.

