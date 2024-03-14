Indonesia And Vietnam Turn To Brazil For Robusta Coffee Amid Production Woes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amidst the climate crisis affecting global robusta coffee production, Indonesia and Vietnam, key players in the industry, increasingly turn to Brazil for their coffee needs.



This strategic shift has dramatically boosted Brazilian robusta exports, with a notable surge in orders from these countries.



In early 2024, Indonesia's imports from Brazil skyrocketed by 415%, while Vietnam's grew by 26.3%, reflecting a growing reliance on Brazil's robust coffee sector.









Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé ) notes a rise in coffee exports to these nations, reflecting Brazil's competitive edge.

















Haroldo Bonfá from Pharos Consultoria and analysts credit Brazil's competitive prices and favorable coffee production climate for this trend.























Indonesia and Vietnam rely on Brazilian robusta amidst local production challenges caused by adverse weather.









The expectation is that Brazil will maintain its competitive stance in the market until new harvests in Indonesia and Vietnam potentially adjust the dynamics.









Additionally, environmental factors including a potential La Niña event benefiting Vietnam's rains, may influence future production and export patterns.























Cecafé's CEO highlights Brazil's pivotal role and partnerships in the global coffee market, showcasing international market reach.























Brazil's adaptability and strategic positioning showcase its pivotal role in addressing global supply challenges amid climate change and shifting demand.









