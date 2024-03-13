Dutch Footballer Promes Arrested In Dubai At Request Of Netherlands

(MENAFN- IANS) The Hague, March 14 (IANS) Dutch professional footballer Quincy Promes, convicted for drug trafficking and stabbing his cousin, was arrested in Dubai at the request of Dutch authorities, the Dutch Public Prosecutor announced in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the press statement, the arrest was the result of constructive cooperation between the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Netherlands. The arrest was made based on a Red Notice issued by the Netherlands. Netherlands will now request the extradition of Promes, reported Xinhua.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. It is based on an arrest warrant or court order issued by the judicial authorities in the requesting country. Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.

Promes was sentenced in absentia last month to six years in prison for involvement in the smuggling of a large load of cocaine by the court in Amsterdam. The Dutch public prosecutor had demanded nine years imprisonment. Last year he also received 1.5 years in prison for stabbing his cousin at a family party.

The 32-year-old Promes, who played 50 matches for the Dutch national team, moved from Ajax to Spartak Moscow in February 2021 and as resident of Moscow he stayed out of the hands of Dutch police so far. However, a training camp with his Russian club to the United Arab Emirates became fatal for him.

"The arrested man was reportedly staying in luxury in Dubai according to various media reports," the Dutch public prosecutor stated. "However, he has been taken into custody thanks to the efforts of the authorities in both countries. At this time, it is not possible to provide additional information to avoid disruption of the ongoing investigation."

The Netherlands has had an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates since 2021, in which it has been agreed that both countries will extradite persons "who are wanted for the purpose of criminal prosecution or enforcement of an irrevocable judgment."