Tokyo Innovation Base: Tokyo's Node In The Global Startup Ecosystem, Opening May 2024

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is proud to announce the launch of Tokyo Innovation Base. Combining the facilities of the startup campus and business networking hub in the beating heart of Japanese commerce and culture, Tokyo Innovation Base (TIB) seeks to supercharge the local startup scene and position Tokyo as a premier global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.



Tokyo Innovation Base City with a mission Organized by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government with a mission to catalyze innovation and drive societal progress, TIB aims to make Tokyo the most startup-friendly city in the world. The Japanese government has already pushed through legislation and earmarked funding to grow the number of startups and new business launches in the capital tenfold over the next five years. This "Five-Year Startup Development Plan," announced in November 2022, includes increasing the current annual startup investment of 800 billion yen to 10 trillion yen by FY2027, and creating 100 unicorns and 100,000 startups in the future. Koike Yuriko, Governor of Tokyo, expressed her vision for Tokyo Innovation Base: "Our core values at TIB are global, growth, collaboration, and connect. We hope to see entrepreneurs and innovators born here and gather from all over the world. Tokyo is committed to supporting all innovators." Node of Innovation TIB will do its part in supercharging Tokyo's startup ecosystem with a focus on collaboration, access, and networking. By providing a space for entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives from established companies and government to mingle and exchange ideas freely, TIB serves as a convergence point where ambitious minds unite to drive societal progress through groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge technologies. Over 140 corporate partners have established ties with TIB, to foster ecosystem collaboration by connecting startup ecosystem builders and investors with key stakeholders in Tokyo and Japan. Concierge At Tokyo Innovation Base, we want to ensure that startups truly take off. Offering access to over 50 experts from a wealth of industries for one-on-one meetings, our concierge program caters to early-stage startups, later-stage startups interested in establishing a presence in Japan, and future founders exploring business opportunities in Japan. Mentorship covers everything from guidance specific to your industry, to more general assistance such as pitch training sessions, business ideation, and facilitation of partnerships with Japanese corporations. Events As a major hub for startups, universities, venture capitalists, and support organizations, Tokyo provides fertile ground to connect with major industry players and a truly enormous customer base. TIB's regular networking events seek to bring the people that can matter together. Exhibit TIB's permanent exhibition hall provides space for startups to show off their latest innovations. One of the hardest parts of launching a new business, product, or service can be raising awareness in the people who matter. With TIB's 140 corporate partners and ecosystem of VCs and entrepreneurs, whether you're looking for partners or investment, there is no better place to start. Calling all innovators Don't take our word for it: Tokyo Innovation Base is having its grand opening in May, and it's open to all. For more information, please check our website and follow us on social media. Website:



