Tekeyet Aida: A Haven For Needy Families During Ramadan In Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem /PNN/



Tekeyet Aida has been operational since the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the fifth consecutive year, responding to the needs of impoverished families in the Bethlehem Governorate by providing hot meals for fasting individuals and the needy in marginalized areas within the Aida Refugee Camp and neighboring areas in the Bethlehem Governorate. The kitchen aims to serve more than 1,000 meals daily, reaching over 30,000 meals by the end of the holy month.

The Tekeyet Aida operation relies on delivering hot breakfast meals to the homes of families, symbolized by the slogan #To_Your_Doorstep . Tekeyet Aida continues its work amidst difficult economic conditions and the rising prices of food and basic commodities, especially in light of the ongoing siege and aggression on the West Bank and Gaza Strip. This increases the number of beneficiaries of the meals provided by Tekeyet Aida, with the Alrowwad Cultural And Arts Society, responsible for the kitchen's operations, seeking to meet their needs by increasing the number of meals offered during the blessed month of Ramadan.

More than 1000 Food Parcels for Families During Ramadan:

Due to the urgent need and the difficult economic and political conditions in the West Bank, with the rising unemployment rate, the Alrowwad Cultural And Arts Society aims to provide more than 1,000 food parcels to impoverished families in the Aida Refugee Camp and adjacent areas in the Bethlehem Governorate during Ramadan. This is an attempt to alleviate the suffering of families and provide for their basic needs.

Securing Eid Clothing for over 500 Children:

Alrowwad Cultural And Arts Society is working to provide more than 500 sets of clothing for Eid al-Fitr children, aiming to alleviate the burden on families and bring smiles to children's faces during the Eid period, despite the current difficult circumstances faced by our Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Sustainable Relief Program:

These emergency responses are part of the Alrowwad Cultural And Arts Society's plan to implement its sustainable relief program, especially following the success of Tekeyet Aida in providing over 63,000 breakfast meals over the past four years, in addition to over 2,000 food parcels and 2,000 Eid clothing sets, as well as various humanitarian interventions to meet families' needs for medicines and different material and financial aids.

In its fifth year, Tekeyet Aida remains a haven for hundreds of needy families, as part of its efforts to preserve the safety and dignity of our people in the Aida Refugee Camp and adjacent areas in the Bethlehem Governorate.