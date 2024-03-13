Government Approves Public-Private Partnership Projects Bill For 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The government on Tuesday approved the public-private partnership projects bill for 2023, in line with Article 23 of the 2023 Public-Private Partnership Law.

The Ministry of Investment will serve as the primary authority for managing and bidding on partnership projects and coordinating with relevant government agencies, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The bill also entails for the establishment of a specialized unit for public-private partnership projects under the ministry's jurisdiction. This move aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision, aiming to foster an investment environment that encourages partnerships with the private sector and leverages the private sector's technological expertise in the development of infrastructure and public utilities projects.

The bill also seeks to enhance service provision and boost productivity, contributing to the Kingdom's economic growth and sustainable development. It also aims to establish an effective institutional framework and delineate clear, transparent procedures in line with good governance principles for project selection and implementation.

According to the bill, the Minister of Finance will determine the total financial commitments that the treasury can allocate to cover any financial obligations arising from the partnership projects at the start of each fiscal year. This allocation will be based on a percentage of the GDP and a percentage of public revenues.

The government also on Tuesday approved the 2023 national register bylaw for government investment projects, in accordance with Paragraph (a) of Article 5 of the Public-Private Partnership Law.

The national register bylaw contributes to overseeing the preparation, planning, and strategic-level implementation of government investment management projects and public-private partnerships, according to Petra.

The primary objective of the national register bylaw is to compile comprehensive data for all public investment projects. These projects are then listed in the register, which is maintained by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

As per the bylaw, a committee for government investment projects is established and an organisational unit within the ministry is designated to administer the national register and keep its data up-to-date.