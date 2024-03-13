Army Thwarts Infiltration, Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Northern Military Front on Wednesday thwarted an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle large quantities of narcotics from the Syria.



A military source at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army's (JAF) General Command said that border guard forces, in collaboration with other security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, intercepted smugglers attempting to cross illegally from Syria into the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The army source added that rapid response patrols were dispatched and rules of engagement were applied with the smugglers, resulting injuring some of them and pushing them back into the Syrian territory.



Following searches,“significant” quantities of narcotics were discovered and handed over to the concerned authorities, JAF source said, reiterating the army's commitment to safeguard the Kingdom's borders and deter any threats to national security and citizens' safety.



