First Sewing, Handicrafts Production Hub For Women Launches In Jordan

AMMAN - Last Thursday, CARE International in Jordan, in cooperation with the Al Juman Association, opened its first Production Hub for sewing and handicrafts, funded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation. The hub is overseen and run by 15 enterprising Jordanian and Syrian women in Jordan, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The assistant country director of programmes at CARE International in Jordan, Christine Fernandes, said that the Production Hub is not just a work space, but rather a testimony to the remarkable collaboration among 15 women of Jordanian and Syrian backgrounds.



It symbolises resilience, flexibility and the pursuit of aspirations, aiming to empower these women by offering spaces and professional resources to enhance skills, entrepreneurship and economic independence, according to the statement. Therefore, it embodies more than just a physical facility; it is a dynamic community committed to developing talent, cultivating the spirit of entrepreneurship and fostering an environment where innovation thrives.

Fernandes explained that the participating women began their journey with an advanced training program for business development, creating their own business plans. They engaged in individual and group mentorship coaching sessions, learning the essentials of managing the sewing and handicrafts production hub and benefiting from each other's experiences. This transformative experience had a positive change within them, boosting their self-confidence and self-assurance in their skills and capacities, recognising their economic contribution as a proof of success, and the hub served as a place to celebrate their unique and distinguished talents, the statement said.

Our celebration aligns with International Women's Day, emphasising the initiative's commitment to celebrating women's achievements and advancing their social and economic well-being.