Doralis Mela Was Fired For Participating In November Protests

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Influencer and television presenter Doralis Mela, affectionately known as“La Tepecita” broke her silence after much uncertainty over her employment status at Medcom.

She received news that she would no longer lead the program A lo Panameño where she left her mark for 10 years.

Her departure comes after protesting against mining in Panama.



Doralis said "You, as a Panamanian, have to be on the side of what is wrong and support bad decisions, even knowing that the ones harmed are ourselves, because if not, you lose your job, they punish you, they close doors on you without scruples.

But I do not give up because, like many Panamanians, I love my country and I want the best for everyone.

I do not let myself be carried away by a political flag; I fight under the only flag that we should all fight, and it is the Panamanian flag. " With courage and pride,“La Tepecita” says goodbye with her head held high, expressing her gratitude to Medcom for the opportunities and to the program for everything it contributed to her personal life.

In a statement on Instagram, she thanked her loyal audience for their support during these years and highlighted that she feels satisfied with what she has achieved.

Doralis Mela was also removed from the program 'Made in Panama'.

But these farewells are not the end; it is the beginning of something new!

Doralis Mela presents her new project, Salsitrabajos Live Show on YouTube.

She invites everyone to join her on this new adventure, where she promises interviews, fun and more.