Biomednewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Names Seasoned Financial Expert As New CFO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a pioneering provider of healthcare network and services, has appointed David Rosal as its new chief financial officer, effective March 18, 2024. Rosal has worked at both McDonald's Corporation and Teradata, accumulating more than two decades of experience in financial planning, business scaling and strategic development. At McDonald's, Rosal was instrumental in scaling the business, and his leadership was key to the company's growth and operational efficiency across multiple locations. His insight and expertise from this background is“directly relevant to HealthLynked's mission to expand its in-network physician and healthcare service network,” noted the company, which is working to transform healthcare into a more connected, efficient, and patient-centric system. As a senior industry expert in CFO analytics at Teradata, Rosal helped revolutionize how data is leveraged, creating invaluable experience that aligns with HealthLynked's commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. In his new position, Rosal anticipates introducing more detailed financial modeling to the investor community, thereby highlighting the financial opportunity that HealthLynked is delivering.

“David's impressive track record in scaling businesses and his deep expertise in leveraging data to drive financial and operational improvements make him the ideal CFO for HealthLynked,” said HealthLynked CEO Michael Dent, MD, in the press release.“His vision for how technology can enhance healthcare delivery is perfectly in sync with our mission. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to his contributions to our growth and success.”

To view the full press release, visit



About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to enhancing healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. The company's cloud-based HealthLynked Network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare, providing a centralized and secure location for their medical data, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records. Healthcare providers in the network benefit from improved patient care and key insights into their practice operations. Additionally, the company's preferred providers can leverage HealthLynked's marketing tools to engage patients, ensuring better patient compliance and optimized scheduling. To avail these services, providers need to claim their profiles and complete the necessary steps to become an in-network provider. For more information about the company, please visit

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN