Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Offers Solutions To Combat Growing Cyber Risks

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, today outlined solutions to protect enterprise and small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) owners from the growing menace of bad actor cyber threats. Recent incidents, such as the alleged exploitation of Google accounts via OAuth2 functionality and the high-profile hacking of Microsoft's corporate network from a Russian hacking group, highlight the crucial need for robust cybersecurity and data privacy measures.“As bad actor states continue to escalate their cyber threats, especially in the USA and during a presidential election year, businesses are facing unprecedented risks and soaring costs, as these rogue states and bad actors are doing everything to disrupt the U.S. economy,” said Alain Ghiai, the CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd.

“At Sekur, we provide robust solutions that safeguard sensitive data, empowering SMBs, enterprises and governments to stay one step ahead of these evolving threats and challenges. We are happy to be able to provide these solutions, as we can offer the only Swiss-hosted, proprietary, private and secure communications platform that does not rely on big tech infrastructure, open-source coding or data mining, therefore reducing exponentially the risk of cyber penetration. Our prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, by offering a truly independent, private and secure means of communications, without any data mining, through our proprietary technology and our secure private servers based in Switzerland.”

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website,

, approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

