Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Collaborates To Set New Standard For AI-Driven Public Safety Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP)

is a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety. The company, together with

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) , an award-winning, industry leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) to fully integrate Draganfly's drone technology with Knightscope's autonomous security robot (“ASR”) technologies to form a unified autonomous offering committed to reimagining public safety.“Partnering with Draganfly marks a significant milestone in Knightscope's mission to make the United States the safest country in the world. By integrating our cutting-edge ASRs and emergency communication systems with Draganfly's innovative drone technology, we are setting a new standard for comprehensive, AI-driven public safety solutions,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO of Knightscope.“This collaboration helps to further establish our position as a technology leader committed to the advancement of public safety.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and its long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information or to book a discovery call or demonstration, visit the company's website at

.

