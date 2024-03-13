Investornewsbreaks - Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Announces CDPR Approval Of Proprietary Pre-Harvest Product

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) , a pioneer agrifood tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, has received approval from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (“CDPR”) for the use of Save Foods Ltd.'s preharvest treatment; the CDPR also registered use of the treatment. The announcement indicates the treatment complies with provisions of California laws and regulations regarding to pesticide registration. Calling the approval“a significant step forward for the company in providing food safety and reducing waste from field to fork,” Save Foods noted that the move paves the way for potential commercial expansion in the state of California. Save Foods is committed to providing ecofriendly solutions that benefit growers, consumers and the environment, and the company designed its FieldProtect treatment to meet stringent environmental and safety standards.“This approval by the CDPR is a testament to the safety of FieldProtect,” said Save Foods CEO Dan Sztybel in the press release.“We are eager to introduce our technology to California's agriculture, and start addressing 'near-harvest' treatment very relevant to market like berries.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative agrifood tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. NTWO OFF, another majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free and nonallergenic; that use whole natural ingredients; and that are easy to prepare. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SVFD are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN