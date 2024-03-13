Egypt Issues Alert On Potential Israeli Action In Rafah

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt has expressed concerns over an Israeli intention to initiate military action in Rafah, a city with a population exceeding one million Palestinians.

In a statement on Wednesday, President Al-Sisi highlighted his meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, emphasizing their mutual commitment to deepening bilateral ties and underscoring Egypt's role as a pivotal partner to the European Union.

During a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Rutte, President Al-Sisi remarked on the significance of fostering regional stability to mitigate illegal immigration and asylum-seeking activities.

He underscored the necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza as an essential step towards addressing the severe humanitarian crisis and reiterated Egypt's firm opposition to any Israeli military operations in Palestinian Rafah.

President Al-Sisi condemned Israel's actions against humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip, stating they are in direct violation of international humanitarian principles.

Furthermore, President Al-Sisi conveyed that discussions with the Dutch Prime Minister reaffirmed Egypt's status as a dependable ally of the European Union and its member states across various sectors, including the fight against illegal immigration, terrorism, and the promotion of security and stability in the region-aligning with both Egyptian and European interests.

The president concluded by noting the consensus with Prime Minister Rutte on the vast opportunities to enhance trade volumes and attract more Dutch direct investment into Egypt, particularly in areas of mutual interest like renewable and green energy sectors.