Egyptian, South Korean Fms Discuss Cooperation, Gaza War

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry spoke with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, on Wednesday, to discuss the Gaza war and bilateral cooperation.

The call served as an opportunity for Shoukry to congratulate Cho on his new role and express his desire to work together to strengthen relations between the two countries. Both ministers acknowledged the strong partnership between Egypt and South Korea, highlighting its contribution to cooperation in key sectors. They also emphasised their commitment to enhancing coordination and consultation mechanisms.

Economic and investment cooperation was a key topic. Shoukry emphasised Egypt's interest in attracting more Korean investment, particularly in areas with Korean expertise that align with Egyptian needs. He outlined the investment opportunities and facilities available in Egypt.

The discussion also touched on the positive cooperation between the two countries in supporting each other's international nominations. Shoukry expressed his appreciation for this mutual support and stressed his desire for it to continue.

He further congratulated Cho on South Korea's successful bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2024-2025. Highlighting the existing cooperation between the two countries at the UN, Shoukry expressed a desire for continued collaboration on Arab and African issues of priority on the Council's agenda.

The call concluded with a discussion on the security and humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Shoukry commended South Korea's vote in favour of the recent Arab resolution at the Security Council, its continued funding of UNRWA, and its support for international relief efforts. He emphasised Egypt's reliance on South Korea's role in pushing for a complete ceasefire and the immediate delivery of urgent humanitarian aid.

South Korea's Foreign Minister commended Egypt's tireless efforts to stop the war and facilitate aid access to the people of Gaza. He reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East and prevent further escalation of the conflict.