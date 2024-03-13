Three Coptic Monks Killed In South Africa: Church, Azhar, Authorities Respond

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Three Coptic Orthodox monks were killed in a criminal attack at the Monastery of Saint Mark the Apostle and Saint Bishop Samuel in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday.

The Coptic Orthodox Church expressed its deep sorrow in a statement, offering condolences to the families of the victims: Hegumen Monk Takla Samueli, Vicar of the Diocese of South Africa; Monk Justus Ava Marcos; and Monk Mina Ava Marcos.

Investigations Underway

Following the attack, South African authorities launched an investigation. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Egyptian Embassy in Pretoria is in close contact with South African authorities, with Ambassador Ahmed Al-Fadhli visiting the scene alongside investigators.

Religious Leaders Offer Condolences

Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of Mark, is closely following developments and awaits the investigation's outcome. He sent messages of condolence to the victims' families, expressing hope that“the merciful and just God...reveal the facts.”

Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, strongly condemned the attack, calling it a“hateful terrorist act” and demanding the swift arrest of the perpetrators. He expressed his condolences to Pope Tawadros II and the victims' families.