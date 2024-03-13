Safi Al Zaman Claims Rodat Al Maida Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohamed FN al-Thani-owned Safi Al Zaman put in a classy performance to win the Rodat Al Maida Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse on Wednesday.
The seven-year-old horse, trained by Mohamed Salama Ashour, got stronger as the race went on, staying on powerfully to record a 31⁄2 length victory under jockey Alberto Sanna, who chalked up his second winner in the evening after guiding Al Motasim to three-length win in the 1700m Thoroughbred Handicap.
Soufiane Saadi also grabbed the spotlight emerging winner in three races during Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 34th Al Rayyan Meeting, which decided seven races.
The jockey recorded his first win in Local Thoroughbred Handicap – Wednesday's opening contest, riding Jihad El Ahmad-trained Jabahat to almost three-length win before partnering with Meraj for Thoroughbred Maiden Plate trophy. Saadi completed his hat-trick with The Dunkirk Lads as the pair earned a huge six-and-a-half-length victory in the 1200m Thoroughbred Handicap.
RESULTS
34th Al Rayyan Meeting: Rodat Al Maida Cup Day
WINNERS (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
1 - Rodat Al Maida Cup - Purebred Arabian Handicap 85-105 (Class 2)
Safi Al Zaman, Mohamed Salama Ashour, Alberto Sanna
2 - Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80)
The Dunkirk Lads, Mohamed Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi
3 - Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70)
Al Motasim, Gassim Ghazali, Alberto Sanna
4 - Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate
Aldishen, M. al-Sulaiti, Abdelkabir Benlarbi
5 - Thoroughbred Maiden Plate
Meraj, Gassim Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi
6 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate
Matwi Al Shajah, Mohamed Hassan al-Matwi, Saleh Faraj al-Otaibi
7 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap (25-45)
Jabahat, Jihad El Ahmad, Soufiane Saadi
MENAFN13032024000067011011ID1107974898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.