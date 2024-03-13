Safi Al Zaman Claims Rodat Al Maida Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohamed FN al-Thani-owned Safi Al Zaman put in a classy performance to win the Rodat Al Maida Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse on Wednesday.

The seven-year-old horse, trained by Mohamed Salama Ashour, got stronger as the race went on, staying on powerfully to record a 31⁄2 length victory under jockey Alberto Sanna, who chalked up his second winner in the evening after guiding Al Motasim to three-length win in the 1700m Thoroughbred Handicap.

Soufiane Saadi also grabbed the spotlight emerging winner in three races during Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 34th Al Rayyan Meeting, which decided seven races.

The jockey recorded his first win in Local Thoroughbred Handicap – Wednesday's opening contest, riding Jihad El Ahmad-trained Jabahat to almost three-length win before partnering with Meraj for Thoroughbred Maiden Plate trophy. Saadi completed his hat-trick with The Dunkirk Lads as the pair earned a huge six-and-a-half-length victory in the 1200m Thoroughbred Handicap.

RESULTS

34th Al Rayyan Meeting: Rodat Al Maida Cup Day

WINNERS (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - Rodat Al Maida Cup - Purebred Arabian Handicap 85-105 (Class 2)

Safi Al Zaman, Mohamed Salama Ashour, Alberto Sanna

2 - Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80)

The Dunkirk Lads, Mohamed Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

3 - Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70)

Al Motasim, Gassim Ghazali, Alberto Sanna

4 - Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate

Aldishen, M. al-Sulaiti, Abdelkabir Benlarbi

5 - Thoroughbred Maiden Plate

Meraj, Gassim Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

6 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Matwi Al Shajah, Mohamed Hassan al-Matwi, Saleh Faraj al-Otaibi

7 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap (25-45)

Jabahat, Jihad El Ahmad, Soufiane Saadi

