Wilders Willing To Forgo Dutch Premiership To Advance Coalition Talks

Dutch election winner Geert Wilders said he's willing to give up his claim to become prime minister in a bid to push forward talks to form a right-wing cabinet."I can only become prime minister if all parties in the coalition support it," Wilders said in a post on social media platform X."That was not the case," he said on Wednesday.

“The love for my country and voter is great and more important than my own position,” Wilders said.

Wilders, who delivered a shock election victory on Nov. 22, has since been struggling to cobble together a majority to form a government. His attempts to forge alliances with rivals suffered multiple setbacks, with some proposing unconventional forms of coalition building to overcome the deadlock.

Still, his far-right Freedom Party won around 25% of parliamentary seats, making it the biggest party in the lower house.

Leaders of the four coalition parties, including Wilders, have agreed to stay out of the next cabinet, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wilders' Freedom Party, the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, the center-right New Social Contract, and the Farmer-Citizen Movement are instead in talks to form a so-called“extra-parliamentary cabinet” that is based on a less-binding coalition agreement, the broadcaster said.

A version of an extra-parliamentary cabinet was last seen in the Netherlands in the 1970s. It could include cabinet members who are not members of a political party and operates on a less-binding coalition agreement. Under such a pact, despite being the leader of the largest party, Wilders would not ascend to the premiership.

"I would like a right-wing cabinet," Wilders said, reiterating his demands for less asylum and immigration.

