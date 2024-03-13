North Korea: Kim Jong Un Hosts 'Training Match' With New Battle Tank Days After Firing Drill Near North Korea's Seoul

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "North Korea has showcased its military strength through a tank demonstration led by its leader, Kim Jong Un. This exercise was reported on March 14 by state media KCNA.

It highlighted Kim's involvement and satisfaction with the performance of a new battle tank. This marks the tank's debut in demonstrating its capabilities. KCNA called it a“training match\".Also Read: North Korea's Kim says, if US and South Korea opt 'for military confrontation... our army should deal a deadly blow'Kim Jong Un, along with Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam and other top officials, observed as tank units manoeuvred through challenging simulated combat conditions. These tanks showed precision in hitting targets and agility in breaking through defensive lines.“Swiftly weaving their way through various worst combat circumstances, heavy tanks hit targets at once with powerful strikes and broke through strong defense lines with high maneuverability,\" Reuters quoted the report as stating Read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders annihilation of US, South Korea amid confrontationThe demonstration aimed to evaluate the combat readiness of the tank crews and acquaint them with various combat strategies for different tactical missions. By simulating realistic war scenarios, the exercise intended to refine the combat capabilities of these units, ensuring they can execute missions swiftly and effectively under any circumstances stressed the importance of conducting rigorous drills that mimic real-war situations. Such exercises are crucial for enhancing the military's overall combat proficiency. It enables the country to respond promptly and accurately to any emergency.'Enemy's capital'This military display comes shortly after Kim Jong Un directed an artillery firing drill near the border. The exercise included units stationed close to the border, within striking distance of \"the enemy's capital\", as per KCNA.

Also Read: North Korea accuses US, South Korea of pushing Korean peninsula towards nuclear warIt referred to Seoul, the capital of South Korea, which is home to almost 10 million people.

