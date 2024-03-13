Tiktok Ban In US: What House Bill Says? Impact On Users | Explainer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The US House of Representatives has passed a bill by 352 to 65 votes to ban Chinese social media app Tiktok. The bill now heads to the US Senate for it to be sent to the White House for the President to sign it into law ban debate reignited in USUS lawmakers have renewed the debate to ban the Chinese social media applications, that have millions of American users, in view of national security concerns, related to its Chinese parent company ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance chooses to divest its stakes then the app would be allowed to operate in the US House bill also mentions that if TikTok wants to continue in the US then ByteDance will have to give up its popular algorithm, which feeds users content based on their preferences to ban TikTok? House passes Bill asking ByteDance to sell popular app or...And, if ByteDance refuses to sell its stake then TikTok would be prohibited from the US app stores--Google and Apple bill called the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, if received the President's accent, would lead to a nationwide ban on the video app CEO lobbies against US ban, faces skepticism in CongressThe US lawmakers alleged that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government, and could demand the data of over 170 million American users whenever it wants TikTok is saying?TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on Wednesday posted a video online in which he ensured that his company has invested to keep the users' data safe. He said the TikTok platform cannot be manipulated by any outside agency.“We will not stop fighting and advocating for you. We will continue to do all we can, including exercising our legal rights, to protect this amazing platform that we have built with you,” Chew said in his message to the app's users calls TikTok a threat but says banning app would hurt some kidsTikTok has long denied that it could be used as a tool of China. The company has repeatedly claimed that it never shared any data of any American app user with the Chinese authorities US government has never provided any evidence that shows TikTok shared such information with Chinese authorities, the political climate is growing in favor of the bill as the Presidential elections are scheduled to be held in November this year. US President Joe Biden said he would sign the bill. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said the goal was ending Chinese ownership, not banning TikTok 2020, then-President Donald Trump sought to ban TikTok and Chinese-owned WeChat but was blocked by the courts are TikTok content users saying?Several small businesses in the US rely on the platform for selling and marketing their products on TikTok Shop. They have opposed the bill as the ban could impact their lives who have spent years cultivating their following on the platform and rely on it to acquire brand deals or other types of income users access TikTok after the ban?Some experts have told AP news agency that users can find a way to get around the ban. User can try to use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to disguise their location and bypass such restrictions. However, the use of VPNs also raises additional security questions, especially for users who go with a free or cheap VPN provider they haven't carefully vetted was the first country to ban TikTok in 2020 due to national security concerns. At that time the government said that the popular Chinese social media platform was being used for gathering personal data and spying on others.



