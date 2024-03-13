ED Raids Multiple Locations In West Bengal's Sandeshkhali Today

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali since March 14 early morning in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.