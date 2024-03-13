Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: 7 Must Watch Films Of The Director

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy birthday to Rohit Shetty, the master of high-octane action and comedy in Bollywood! With his unique style, he has entertained audiences with blockbusters like Golmaal series, Singham, and Chennai Express. Here are 7 must watch movies of the director

This film marked the beginning of the highly successful Golmaal film series. It's a comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi, among others

Chennai Express is a romantic action-comedy film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time

Bol Bachchan is a comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin Thottumkal, and Prachi Desai. It was a commercial success and entertained audiences

Another installment in the Golmaal series, this film features the same ensemble cast and was praised for its humor and entertaining storyline

This is the third installment in the Golmaal series and follows a similar comedic formula to its predecessors. It was well-received by audiences

Simmba stars Ranveer Singh as a corrupt police officer who undergoes a transformation after a life-changing incident. The film was a commercial success

Singham is an action-packed film starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, a righteous police officer. The movie was a massive hit and spawned a successful franchise