Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: 7 Must Watch Films Of The Director

Happy birthday to Rohit Shetty, the master of high-octane action and comedy in Bollywood! With his unique style, he has entertained audiences with blockbusters like Golmaal series, Singham, and Chennai Express. Here are 7 must watch movies of the director
This film marked the beginning of the highly successful Golmaal film series. It's a comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi, among others
Chennai Express is a romantic action-comedy film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time
Bol Bachchan is a comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin Thottumkal, and Prachi Desai. It was a commercial success and entertained audiences
Another installment in the Golmaal series, this film features the same ensemble cast and was praised for its humor and entertaining storyline
This is the third installment in the Golmaal series and follows a similar comedic formula to its predecessors. It was well-received by audiences
Simmba stars Ranveer Singh as a corrupt police officer who undergoes a transformation after a life-changing incident. The film was a commercial success
Singham is an action-packed film starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, a righteous police officer. The movie was a massive hit and spawned a successful franchise
