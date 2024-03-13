Over 41% Of People In Ukraine Admit They May Become Veterans In The Future

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, 41% of people admit that they can become war veterans in the future, and 53% hold the opposite opinion, according to a nationwide survey titled "The image of veterans in Ukrainian society."

The results of the study were presented at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"Today, 41% say that they can become veterans. This does not mean that they are ready to go and serve in the army. They admit this, because, as we see, the number of respondents who say that the war will be long is also increasing," said Liubomyr Mysiv, deputy director at the Rating Sociological Group.

Some 53% hold the opposite view.

Those who most often admitted the possibility of becoming a veteran are residents of the country's western regions, the youngest respondents, men, and those who have relatives and friends who have fought since 2014.

According to the study, 55% of respondents noted that among their relatives and friends there are those who took part in military operations in Ukraine from 2014 to 2021. In addition, 70% have among their loved ones those who fought or are fighting at the front, starting from February 24, 2022.

Some 76% of respondents believe that society today respects veterans, with 18% of respondents holding the opposite opinion.

The survey was conducted on March 2-5 on the initiative of the Ukrainian Veterans' Foundation of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. It was financed by the Rating Sociological Group.

Some 1,000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and eastern Ukraine, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 3.1%.