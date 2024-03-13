PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of Delhi Metro's New Corridors

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 during a programme here at JLN Stadium on Thursday.

The new corridors will connect Inderlok to Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block. These corridors will together be of more than 20 km length and would help improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion.

The development of these corridors was cleared on Wednesday by the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister.

The total project cost of these corridors is Rs 8,399 crore, which will be sourced from the Central government (Rs 4,309 crore), the Delhi government, and international funding agencies.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines, while the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines.

The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will be entirely elevated and will have eight stations -- Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, and Saket G Block.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will have around 11.35 km of underground lines and 1.03 km of elevated lines comprising 10 stations -- Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya, and Indraprastha.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha Line will provide enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana as commuters from these areas will be able to travel on the Green Line to directly reach Indraprastha as well as various other areas of central and east Delhi.

Eight new interchange stations will come up on these corridors at Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Dilli and Saket G Block.

These stations will significantly improve the interconnectivity among all the operational lines of the Delhi Metro network.

The Delhi Metro is already constructing a network of 65 km as part of its fourth phase of expansion. These new corridors are expected to be completed by March 2026 in stages.

Presently, the DMRC operates a network of 391 km consisting of 286 stations. The Delhi Metro is now one of the fastest-growing Metro networks in the world.