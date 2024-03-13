(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) FLORIDA, USA – The Coast Guard held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Wednesday, marking the official opening of the new Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach facility.

Rear Adm. Amy Grable, assistant commandant, Engineering and Logistics, presided over the ceremony.

Station Fort Myers Beach and Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile crews will utilize the new three-story building.

The building was set to be completed one year prior, but was delayed due to hurricane damage in 2021 and consists of berthing rooms, a galley, training rooms and a fitness room.

Station Fort Myers Beach is a multi-mission station capable of conducting search and rescue, law enforcement, maritime security, environmental protection operations and migrant operations from Boca Grande Pass to Rabbit Key.

The station has a crew size of about 60 members and their assets include two 45-foot Response Boat–Medium and two 29-foot Response Boat–Smalls.

The cutter Crocodile's missions include combating drug smuggling, illegal immigration, ports, waterways and coastal security, marine fisheries enforcement and search and rescue support.

“It is an honor and a privilege to accept this new multi-mission facility on behalf of Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach and Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile,” said Chief Warrant Officer Christopher C. Cone, commanding officer, Station Fort Myers Beach.“This new facility will allow Coast Guard crews to continue mission support and operational excellence throughout the Southwest Florida coastline.”

The post US Coast Guard holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new station in Fort Myers appeared first on Caribbean News Global .