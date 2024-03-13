Haiti’S Popular Political Leaders Reject CARICOM-Mediated Deal

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Joseph Guyler C. Delva

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, (HCNN) – Several political leaders in Haiti have rejected a proposal submitted by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) representatives, and have reiterated their will to impose their [own] 3-member presidential council to govern and to lead the troubled Caribbean country through crucial general elections.

The leader of the party 'Pitit Desalin' (Dessalines' Children), Jean-Charles Moise, said his party and allies completely rejected the proposed 7-member council, saying it is good for the trash.

“The CARICOM-sponsored proposal has absolutely no importance in our eyes and for the Haitian people,” stated Moise during a news conference on Wednesday.“We have rejected the proposal submitted by CARICOM and our 3-member council will soon be installed by any means necessary,” Moise has stated.“You see, once we finish talking now, we are going to throw CARICOM's proposal into the garbage can,” Moise told journalists.

Jean-Charles Moise said during a meeting with CARICOM representatives last week, he told them that the“decision to appoint the 3-member council was the result of a national agreement, which we won't negotiate.” He said:“Haitian people Haiti is ours, we cannot allow other people to come to dictate to us what we have to do.”

Moise said he had informed CARICOM of the plan to appoint a 3-member council endorsed, he claimed, by 150 political parties, and 3,250 organizations. Moise had also announced that his allies within the population were going to forcibly close all government offices.

Moise has partnered with former rebel leader Guy Philippe to establish a new political leadership in the country, where they promised to grant amnesty to criminal gang leaders and members involved in awful crimes.

In the meantime, several other political actors, including from the so-called Montana group, have proposed a 7-member committee to assume power, with the support of Western capitals, particularly Washington.

