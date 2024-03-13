Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3141916 NEW YORK -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Al-Sabah says the Kuwaiti woman plays a central role in the development and protection of society.

3141907 WASHINGTON -- The United States urges Israel to prioritize protection of Gaza civilians and ensure unimpeded access to humanitarian aid.

3141898 WASHINGTON -- The US House vote overwhelmingly for a bipartisan bill that would require ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to sell the social media app or face a ban in the US.

3141908 VIENNA -- The Austrian Foreign Ministry declares two Russian diplomats personae non grata and gives them one week to leave the country. (end)

