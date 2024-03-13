LS Polls: BJP Prefers New Faces For Delhi, Names Two Ex-Mayors As Candidates

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The BJP in its second list has named two fresh faces, Harsh Malhotra and Yogendra Chandolia, as candidates from East and Northwest Delhi seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Malhotra, nominated as the BJP candidate for the East Delhi parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, is a former Mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Similarly, Chandolia, who has secured the ticket for Northwest Delhi, is a former Mayor of the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation

With the announcement, the BJP aims to rejuvenate its campaign strategy and introduce new leadership to represent the national capital in the Parliament.

In the last two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had swept all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, underscoring the party's dominance in the region.

Earlier on March 3, the BJP revealed the names of five candidates from Delhi.

The first list included the names of Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Out of the seven candidates named, only Manoj Tiwari has secured a renomination, signalling a significant overhaul in the party's candidate selection process.

Sitting East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has already announced his decision to not contest the upcoming elections.

The sitting Delhi MPs who failed to clinch party tickets this time are Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Hans Raj Hans, and Harsh Vardhan.