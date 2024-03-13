3 Individuals Who Perpetrated E-Fraud Against Several Citizens Apprehend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) -- The Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel, following a number of complaints that were received, were able to apprehend three individuals who had perpetrated electronic fraud against several citizens.According to a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD), the fraud tactic entails these con artists sending electronic messages to their victims, tricking them into believing they will receive money in exchange for carrying out regular activities. To aid in the fraud process, they are required to open several electronic wallets, which they will thereafter use to send funds to websites that deal in virtual currencies outside of Jordan. Additionally, they request that they deposit money in order to receive earnings and dividends, which are also transmitted outside.The Cybercrime Unit has reaffirmed its caution against interacting with dubious websites that offer rewards for tasks completed, or money transfers made via electronic wallets.In order to avoid falling victim to electronic financial fraud, the Cybercrime Unit urges the public to protect the privacy of their personal and banking information.