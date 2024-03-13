EU Members Agree To Donate EUR 5B In Military Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU agreed at the level of ambassadors on Wednesday additional funding for the European Peace Facility and the creation within its framework of a specialized fund to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 5 billion in 2024.

This was reported by the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council on X , Ukrinform saw.

"Deal!!️ EU Ambassadors agreed in principle on a reform of the European Peace Facility, to support Ukraine with €5 billion budget for 2024. The EU remains determined to provide lasting support to Ukraine and ensure that the country gets the military equipment it needs to defend itself," the posting reads.

As reported, since Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, the European Union and its member states have been providing Ukraine with substantial political, economic, financial, humanitarian, and military aid, the total amount of which over the past two years has exceeded EUR 85 billion.

In view of the need to further increase military aid to Ukraine, the EU High Representative proposed that member states establish a specialized fund to support Ukraine in the amount of EUR 5 billion for the current year within the framework of the intergovernmental European Peace Facility. This money will be used to purchase ammunition and military equipment bound for Ukraine, as well as to continue the training of Ukrainian recruits.

As expected, the new facility will be on the agenda of the European Council, which will meet in Brussels on March 21-22.