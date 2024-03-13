Borrell In Washington: Ukraine Issue Biggest Worry For All Europeans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that among all the issues on the EU's foreign policy agenda, the Ukraine issue in the context of Russian aggression worries Europeans the most.

He said this on Wednesday during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Ukraine is our biggest and immediate worry for us Europeans, and for you too. For our common security," the EU High Representative emphasized at the start of the meeting with Secretary Blinken.

Borrell emphasized that Russia will not stop in its aggression at its own will.

"We have to stop it," he added.

Victory of Ukraine depends on strength of Transatlantic bond -

In this context, the high representative noted that the United States and the European Union are doing a lot, but "can do still more in order to support Ukrainians in this very challenging time."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday Borrell spoke at the annual session of the UN Security Council dedicated to cooperation between the European Union and the UN. He emphasized that respect for the UN Charter and solidarity with Ukraine, which is fighting off Russia's aggression, not only meet Ukraine's interests, but also contribute to protection of the territorial integrity of any other country around the world.