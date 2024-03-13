EU Renews Call For Political Solution To Syria's Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 13 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Wednesday reiterated its call for a sustainable and comprehensive political solution for the Syrian conflict in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (UNSCR 2254), as the only viable way forward.

"This unsolved conflict should not be forgotten. It remains a crisis that has terrible consequences for the Syrian people and a destabilising impact on the region," High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the beginning of the Syrian conflict.

He affirmed that the European Union supports the continuous efforts of UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen to advance on all aspects of this resolution.

"We insist on the necessity for Damascus to deliver on its obligations under UNSCR 2254 and we call for an urgent resumption of the Constitutional Committee, which has not met since 2022," Borrell added.

He lamented that a whole generation of young Syrians has only known their home country in conflict.

"The Syrian conflict claimed well over 400, 000 lives and deprived millions of Syrians of their homes, with 6.6 million registered refugees abroad and another 6.8 million people displaced within Syria," said the EU senior official.

He noted that the European Union welcomes the recent establishment by the UN General Assembly of a new Independent Institution on Missing Persons and stands ready to support it.

"Accountability must be ensured for human rights abuses and grave violations of international humanitarian law committed by all parties, in particular by the Syrian regime and its allies," he underlined.

Borrel pointed out that the European Union and its Member States remain the largest donor for the Syrian people, having mobilised over EUR 30 billion since 2011.

The European Union is organising the 8th Brussels Conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region" on 30 April and 27 May 2024, which remains essential to generate donors' pledges for assistance to Syrians and their host communities, to reaffirm the international community's commitment to a political transition in line with UNSCR 2254 and to engage with Syrian civil society. (end)

